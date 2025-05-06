Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry overwhelmed by Rihanna's pregnant glow at Met Gala 2025

Steph Curry’s sister in law, Callie Curry, was excited to check out the celebrities' arrivals at the Met Gala 2025. Callie used her Instagram particularly to share her admiration for Rihanna, who confirmed her third pregnancy at the glamorous event.
Clearly in awe of the singer’s outfit, confidence, and glow, Callie shared Harper BAZAAR’s clip of Rihanna’s entrance on her IG Story with a one-word caption:
“mother”
Rihanna embraced the event’s “Tailored for You” theme by dressing up in a custom wool suit designed by Marc Jacobs. Her ensemble consisted of a barathea wool jacket, a matching wool bodysuit, a pinstriped skirt, and she topped it off with a hat.
Rihanna will share her third child with A$AP Rocky, who was also the gala’s co-chair. The hip-hop artist also acknowledged all the well-wishers congratulating him.
“It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know,” Rocky told the reporters.
Beyond fan girling over Rihanna, Callie also showed love for some other stars of the night, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Damson Idris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sofia Richie Grainge, Doechii, and Bad Bunny.
Steph Curry once dissed Rihanna
During the 2017 NBA Finals, it wasn’t a surprise that Rihanna was rooting for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to take home the championship. In Game 1, the pop star appeared to have an exchange with Kevin Durant.
Beyond cheering for the Cavs, she instantly became Dub Nation’s enemy after bowing to LeBron and throwing in a “dab” for good measure.
While Durant brushed off the brief encounter in the postgame press conference, Steph Curry didn’t hold back when asked whether the team would be adding Rihanna’s music to their locker room playlist.
“I don’t think it was on there to begin with.”
Despite LeBron James delivering a phenomenal performance, averaging 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game, the Cavaliers ultimately fell short. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors clinched the championship in just five games, marking their second title in three years.
Kevin Durant earned Finals MVP honors after a dominant showing, putting up 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting at a highly efficient 55.6/47.4/92.7 split.
