Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie drops 1-word response to custom Duke donuts after team's shock loss

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Rivers-Curry was one of the many fans who tuned in to the thrilling Final Four matchup between Duke and Houston. This game ended with Houston going on an 11-1 run in the last 80 seconds to pull off the 70-67 comeback win.

The hoops community was abuzz after the Cougars' scintillating victory and Rivers-Curry, who played volleyball for the University of Florida before embarking on a pro career in Puerto Rico, decided to join in. Shortly after the Final Four game, she shared an image of custom Duke donuts with a one-word reaction:

"Yikes," she wrote on IG.

Callie Rivers-Curry reacts to an image of custom Duke donuts. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG

For a while, it looked like Duke (which, it should be noted was the alma mater of Callie's husband Seth Curry) was in firm control of the game. The Blue Devils led by 34-28 at the end of the first half and extended the deficit to 14 with eight minutes left in regulation.

But senior guard LJ Cryer, who began his college career with an NCAA title in Baylor, kept the Cougars afloat and continued to score in the clutch as they wiped away Duke's lead. Cryer finished with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Duke star Cooper Flagg, who is expected to go no. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft, had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in what could be his college swansong.

The Blue Devils' loss has sent the Duke community reeling — and the rest of the basketball world, Rivers-Curry included, are also in shock to see the title favorites go down.

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie raves over alma mater's Final Four win

There was, of course, another Final Four matchup that happened on Saturday. Rivers-Curry had an even more intense reaction to that.

In the other Final Four bracket, Rivers-Curry's alma mater Florida defeated Auburn 79-73. After the Gators advanced to the national championship game, Rivers-Curry celebrated the victory on Instagram:

"LET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!" she posted.

Callie Rivers-Curry celebrates Florida's Final Four win. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG

The stage has thus been set for either Florida to win their first men's NCAA title since 2007 or for Houston to lay claim to an unprecedented national championship.

