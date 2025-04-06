  • home icon
  Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie drops 1-word response to custom Duke donuts after team's shock loss

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie drops 1-word response to custom Duke donuts after team's shock loss

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:02 GMT
An image of Callie Rivers-Curry and Cooper Flagg side by side
Callie Rivers-Curry goes on Instagram to post a reaction after the Duke Blue Devils' exit from March Madness. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG, Flagg/IG

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Rivers-Curry was one of the many fans who tuned in to the thrilling Final Four matchup between Duke and Houston. This game ended with Houston going on an 11-1 run in the last 80 seconds to pull off the 70-67 comeback win.

The hoops community was abuzz after the Cougars' scintillating victory and Rivers-Curry, who played volleyball for the University of Florida before embarking on a pro career in Puerto Rico, decided to join in. Shortly after the Final Four game, she shared an image of custom Duke donuts with a one-word reaction:

"Yikes," she wrote on IG.
Callie Rivers-Curry reacts to an image of custom Duke donuts. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG
Callie Rivers-Curry reacts to an image of custom Duke donuts. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG

For a while, it looked like Duke (which, it should be noted was the alma mater of Callie's husband Seth Curry) was in firm control of the game. The Blue Devils led by 34-28 at the end of the first half and extended the deficit to 14 with eight minutes left in regulation.

But senior guard LJ Cryer, who began his college career with an NCAA title in Baylor, kept the Cougars afloat and continued to score in the clutch as they wiped away Duke's lead. Cryer finished with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Duke star Cooper Flagg, who is expected to go no. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft, had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in what could be his college swansong.

The Blue Devils' loss has sent the Duke community reeling — and the rest of the basketball world, Rivers-Curry included, are also in shock to see the title favorites go down.

Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie raves over alma mater's Final Four win

There was, of course, another Final Four matchup that happened on Saturday. Rivers-Curry had an even more intense reaction to that.

In the other Final Four bracket, Rivers-Curry's alma mater Florida defeated Auburn 79-73. After the Gators advanced to the national championship game, Rivers-Curry celebrated the victory on Instagram:

"LET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!" she posted.
Callie Rivers-Curry celebrates Florida&#039;s Final Four win. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG
Callie Rivers-Curry celebrates Florida's Final Four win. Credit: Rivers-Curry/IG

The stage has thus been set for either Florida to win their first men's NCAA title since 2007 or for Houston to lay claim to an unprecedented national championship.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

हिन्दी