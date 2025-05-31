  • home icon
  • Steph Curry's sister sends message as Klay Thompson lays bare emotions over the loss of his beloved dog Rocco

Steph Curry's sister sends message as Klay Thompson lays bare emotions over the loss of his beloved dog Rocco

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 31, 2025 12:01 GMT
Steph Curry
Steph Curry's sister sends message as Klay Thompson lays bare emotions over the loss of his beloved dog Rocco. [photo: @sydelcurrylee/IG, @klaythompson/IG]

Klay Thompson’s beloved pet, Rocco, passed away over the weekend. The Dallas Mavericks star wrote a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday sharing his feelings after “13 glorious years with my boy.” Although sadness seeped through his words, Thompson was convinced his English bulldog was in “doggy heaven.”

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, reacted to the post, using emojis to express her thoughts.

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee reacts to Klay Thompson's IG post on Friday. [photo: @klaythompson/IG]
Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee reacts to Klay Thompson's IG post on Friday. [photo: @klaythompson/IG]

Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, broke the news of Rocco’s passing on Wednesday. During a radio episode of ESPN Los Angeles, the former LA Lakers great said that the bulldog had to be “put down.” The elder Thompson said that after over a dozen years with his son, “it was time” to let the beloved pet go. The Thompsons were sad but were happy Rocco had a “great, long life.”

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, wasn’t the only celebrity who reacted to Thompson’s IG post. Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II wrote:

“Long live Rocco🐾🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson used prayer emojis to react. Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and MLB star Kike Hernandez sent heart emojis.

Dereck Lively, Mark Jackson and Trayce Jackson-Davis reactions to Thompson's IG post. [photo:@klaythompson/IG]
Dereck Lively, Mark Jackson and Trayce Jackson-Davis reactions to Thompson's IG post. [photo:@klaythompson/IG]

Klay Thompson once revealed what Rocco does that makes him laugh hard

In October 2022, Klay Thompson, who still played for the Golden State Warriors at that time, joined the All The Smoke podcast. Thompson brought with him his beloved pet, Rocco, to the studio. Co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen A. Jackson warmly welcomed the dog and allowed the English bulldog to sit on the couch with them.

The show started with Barnes and Jackson digging into Thompson’s four-tittle romp with the Dubs and the shooting guard’s relationship with Steph Curry. Thompson opened up about his stint with the Bay Area team and how badly he wanted a championship after back-to-back years of gruesome injuries.

Finally, the talk shifted to Rocco. Klay Thompson did not hold back when Jackson asked him the things the dog did that made Thompson laugh the hardest.

“Barking at shadows. Every time there’s a dog on the television, he’s going crazy. While protecting the house, I’m like, ‘You’ve been doing this for a decade now, Rocco. It’s not real.”

When the four-time champ brought his “firstborn” to the podcast, Rocco was 10 years old. Three years later, Thompson had to let the beloved pet go.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
