Steph Curry's sister Sydel, Andrew Wiggins' gf and others gush over Brandon Jennings' partner's 'no waist' snaps in shimmery outfit

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee commented on a photo posted by Brandon Jennings' partner Kajun Russell on Instagram on Tuesday. She gushed over the photo with three "heart eyes" emojis.

Ad

Sydel Curry-Lee's comment on Kajun Russell's photo/Instagram

Sydel Curry wasn't the only celebrity to comment on the photo. She was joined in the comment section by Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson, Gilbert Arena's partner Melli Monaco and Kajun's partner Brandon Jennings.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mychal wrote:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Keep em coming"

Mychal Johnson's comment/Instagram

Melli Monaco added:

Ad

"I meeeeaaaaannnn"

Melli Monaco's comment/Instagram

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard and Kajun's partner, Brandon Jennings, dropped three heart emojis.

Ad

Brandon Jenning's comment/Instagram

Kajun Russell poses in front of a pool in her Instagram photo. She wore a sparkling, sheer two-piece outfit consisting of a halter-style bikini top and high-waisted, semi-transparent pants and carried a quilted designer handbag.

Ad

Ad

Kajun Russell, co-founder of the fashion brand Tuff Crowd with former NBA player Brandon Jennings, has largely kept her relationship with Jennings out of the public eye. However, on Feb. 17, she posted a photo on Instagram that showed the couple in a romantic moment, earning admiration from her followers.

Her over 32,000 followers on Instagram will be thrilled with her latest content and will want to know more about her relationship with the 2009 No. 10 NBA Draft pick.

Ad

Sydel Curry went after OKC star for dissing Steph Curry

Sydel Curry-Lee defended her elder brother Steph Curry after he was referenced by OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She defended Curry during the inaugural episode of her Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee podcast on Jan. 28:

"I have a little sister bone to pick with him. He posts his fits and he posts music lyrics as captions. ... Whatever city he's in, he tries to find lyrics that match the city. When he played in the Bay, he posted, 'I was feeling like E-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumbbbbb.' Fire fit."

Ad

"Watching the move, he crosses up Stephen, goes behind the back and Stephen gets off balance. Great move. Cool. You posted the shot of it. But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen and no other player gets that? No other post gets that."

Ad

The comment referred to the post SGA made on Instagram on Nov. 19, 2023, after he played back-to-back games at the Chase Center last season.

The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, swept the Warriors in the Bay Area. Oklahoma City won 128-109 on Nov. 16, 2023, and 130-123 in OT in the following game on Nov. 18, 2023, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points in the second victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback