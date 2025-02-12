Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink make feelings clear on Anthony Davis hate after Luka Doncic trade swap 

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink defended Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis for catching flak after the Luka Doncic trade swap. Davis is a reigning All-NBA player, but Mavericks fans and the NBA world were shocked Dallas accepted him in a deal for Doncic.

It was primarily related to Davis' age, slim decline over the past few years, and sustainability. However, the 10x All-Star's credentials were brutally ignored because of Doncic's label as a generational talent and the next face of the NBA.

Curry's sister Sydel and WNBA star Brink expressed their disapproval of the slander Davis caught in the aftermath of this trade during a conversation on Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam."

"I love AD," Sydel said. "AD is getting like a lot of flak, which No. 1, just goes to show how big of a player that Luka is. However, AD isn't like washed up."

Brink followed up, saying:

"I can't stand the AD hate. No more AD hate."

Anthony Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks this season. He was the Lakers' best player and playing at a top-five level. There were also questions regarding his durability despite Davis playing the most games for any player in all of basketball since February 2023.

However, fans were proven right after Davis got rushed back too soon from an abdomen injury by the Mavericks in Saturday's clash and reaggravated an adjacent muscle injury. Davis could be out for a month with a left adductor strain.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic made a successful return to the court from a calf injury on Monday, and the Lakers marched onto their sixth straight win.

Cameron Brink recalls how Sydel Curry's husband found out about Luka Doncic trade

When the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade was announced on Feb. 2, several NBA games were in progress. Damion Lee, Sydel Curry Lee's husband, was also in action for the Phoenix Suns. Cameron Brink and Sydel revisited that moment in the latest episode of their podcast, released Tuesday.

"A fan was yelling at Damion and showed his phone," Brink recalled. "And that's how Damion found out. And then he went up to the ref apparently and was like, 'did you see? Like this is a thing. And then the ref was like, 'Nah, you're joking Damion.'"

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink are closely related. Sonya Curry, Steph and Sydel's mom is Brink's godmother, making the Sparks star the Curry siblings' godsister.

