Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry drops 3-word reaction to mother Sonya Curry's style statement during All-Star weekend with Cameron Brink

Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of NBA superstar Steph Curry, commented on their mother, Sonya's Instagram post about her looks at the All-Star Weekend. On Monday, Sonya shared several photos showing her three outfits during the All-Star festivities.

In one of the photos, Sonya was with LA Sparks star Cameron Brink and her mother, Michele Bain-Brink.

"All-Star weekend calls for All-Star looks🔥⭐️," Sonya wrote in the caption.

Sydel dropped a three-word reaction to the style choices of her mother:

"Looks were serveddds," Sydel commented.

Sydel Curry-Lee's comment on Sonya Curry's Instagram post (Credits: @sacurry22)

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend was hosted by the Golden State Warriors, the team of Sonya's son, Steph.

The Curry family's closeness to the Brinks is well-documented, as they share a deep bond and friendship. Sonya and Michele were roommates at Virginia Tech and were both student-athletes.

Sonya is Cameron's godmother, while Michele and her husband, Greg Brink, are godparents to the Curry children.

Sydel Curry-Lee has advice for her husband on the podcast with Cameron Brink

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, advised her husband, Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, how to make her happy.

During a Feb. 12 episode of "Straight to Cam," a podcast Sydel co-hosts with Cameron Brink, she revealed that sending her food whenever she is hungry will make her happy. The remark drew laughter from both Sydel and Cameron.

"I want to give him some advice," Sydel said. "Send me food. When I say I'm hungry, 'hey, there is food at the door.' ... I would bust it wide open. If he just sent me food to the door, I mean that's how easy it is."

Sydel and Lee met at Elon University and began dating in 2016. They were engaged a year later, and the couple got married on Sept. 1, 2018, in the Currys' hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. They have two children, Daxon Wardell-Xavier (three years old) and Daryn Alicia (one year old).

Lee is the former teammate of Sydel's brother, Steph. They won a championship together with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

