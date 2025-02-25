Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee drops 3-word message as she flaunts her baby bump in mirror selfie

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, recently flaunted her baby bump on social media. The soon-to-be-mother of three also dropped a three-word message for her followers. Sydel has been married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee since Sept. 1, 2018.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Sydel shared a mirror selfie to show off her baby bump. She and Lee are expecting their third child together following son Daxon Wardell-Xavier and daughter Daryn Alicia Lee. The couple revealed last month that their third child will be a boy.

"Hello baby boy," Sydel wrote.

Sydel Curry-Lee shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @sydelcurrylee on IG)

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee had a fun gender reveal video on Instagram. The couple played tic-tac-toe to find out the gender of baby number three. Lee was feeling nervous when they were unveiling pink markers, teasing the possibility of another daughter.

However, their daughter Daryn Alicia unexpectedly revealed that she will have a new baby brother. Damion couldn't believe it and celebrated with their son Daxon Wardell-Xavier. The Lee Family now has two boys and a girl, just like Sydel's family.

Sydel is the only girl in the Curry siblings, with Steph Curry as the eldest brother and Seth as the younger brother. Steph went on to become one of the greatest NBA players in history, winning four championships and currently gunning for ring number five.

Seth, on the other hand, has been a solid role player in the league. He currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets. As for Damion, he remains part of the Phoenix Suns since leaving the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

Grandpa Dell Curry and Grandma Sonya Curry will now have a total of 10 grandchildren. Steph and his wife Ayesha have four kids, daughters Riley and Ryan, and sons Canon and Caius. Seth and his wife, Callie Rivers, the daughter of Doc Rivers, have three kids together, daughter Carter, and sons Cash and Cruz.

Sydel Curry-Lee reveals how she fell for husband Damion Lee

Speaking to ESSENCE back in 2020, Sydel Curry-Lee shared the love story of herself and her husband Damion Lee. After going on four dates in five days, Sydel knew Damion was the one for her.

"I knew from the date, from our first date," Sydel said. "He was nobody that I had ever met. He was just so different in a sense that I couldn’t read him. He was such a gentleman on our first date, wouldn’t let me walk close to the street when we were walking together. He was just such so sweet, so from day one of us going on our date I knew I wanted to be with him."

The couple met when they were students in 2016. Damion was a player for Drexel's basketball team, while Sydel was a volleyball standout at Elon University. They got engaged a year later and got married on Sept. 1, 2018.

