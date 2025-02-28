Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee drops heartfelt 2-word reaction as Warriors star dishes 56-point jersey to mother Sonya Curry

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, sent a heartfelt 2-word reaction to her brother for his sweet gesture. The four-time NBA Champion dropped 56 points against the Orlando Magic and gave his game-worn jersey to his mother, Sonya, who was present in the stands.

Sydel took to Instagram to share a post by Yahoo Sports. The video showed Curry shouting "Mama" and throwing his jersey to his mom. Sonya, who looked surprised at first, gave the camera an emotional smile after her son's heartfelt gesture. The clip was captioned with a short message that read:

"Steph with a gift for his mom after dropping a 50-burger 🫶"

Sydel Curry-Lee shared this sweet moment between her brother and mom on her story, dropping a two-word reaction:

"How sweet," she said alongside a crying emoji.

Sydel Curry-Lee reacts to Stephen Curry's sweet gesture on Instagram

Curry had a memorable night in Florida as he recorded his first 50-point game of the season against the Magic. The 11-time All-Star converted 12 of his 19 three-point attempts, ending the game with a three-point average of 63.2%. He also outscored the entire Magic team in the third quarter while shooting 64% from the field.

This was the Warriors' fifth win in a row and it sees them climb up to seventh in the Western Conference standings. Currently 0.5 games behind the Clippers, the Bay Area side could enter the automatic playoff spots with a win in their next game against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

Sydel Curry-Lee reveals the Curry family's special tattoo tradition after winning NBA titles

Sydel Curry-Lee shared a special tradition within the Curry family during an episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast. The sister of Seth and Stephen Curry revealed that the family celebrates each NBA title with a tattoo, a tradition which has become a cherished staple in the Curry household.

The topic first came up when Malika Andrews asked Cameron Brink if she had any tattoos. Brink revealed that she was indeed "tatted" and that she had gotten all of her tattoos with the Curry family:

"I am tatted. All the tattoos I have gotten are with Curry family," she expressed.

Curry-Lee then revealed that the family had tattoo parties together:

"We have tattoo parties. Especially after every championship, we’ve had Nino Lapid. He’s done pretty much all of my tatts. And our whole family is there so he would come in and tatt us for like 12 hours," she revealed the Curry family's tradition.

Given that the Bay Area legend has won four NBA titles with the Warriors, the Curry family must have multiple tattoos. Could we see another tattoo party in the coming future?

