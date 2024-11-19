Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee reacts to Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson's baby bump pics in 2 words

Andrew Wiggins and his girlfriend Mychal Johnson are expecting baby number three. Johnson has shared baby bump pics on Instagram over the past few weeks, and her latest post got a reaction from Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee.

Johnson shared several photos of herself wearing a white shirt that made her baby bump obvious. She also donned a bucket hat with the No. 22 on it, which is the same number on Wiggins' jersey during his time in Kansas, Minnesota and Golden State.

"😘✌🏽🖤🦂," Johnson posted.

Sydel Curry Lee, who's married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, commented on the post.

"That baddest," Sydel wrote.

Sydel Curry Lee commented on Mychal Johnson's IG post. (Photo: Screengrabbed from Mychal's IG post comment section)

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson began dating when they were in college. Wiggins was a star player for the Kansas Jayhawks, while Johnson played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They have two daughters together, Amyah, born in 2018, and Alayah, born in 2021.

Johnson is also the sister of Mychell Johnson, the ex-wife of Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets. She has been very supportive of Wiggins' career, which began with the Minnesota Timberwolves before he got traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2020.

Wiggins won his first NBA championship in 2022, playing a vital role as the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics. He went through something personal the past two seasons involving his father, Mitchell, who died in September.

Andrew Wiggins opens up on being a father, praises Mychal Johnson for her sacrifices

Andrew Wiggins opens up on being a father, praises Mychal Johnson for her sacrifices. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to E! News in 2022, Andrew Wiggins opened up about being a girl dad. Wiggins loves her children so much that coming home to see them smiling makes him very happy.

"Being a girl dad is the best," Wiggins said. "There's nothing like it. I've got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best. You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home, and my daughters are just there waiting for me."

Wiggins also praised his girlfriend Mychal Johnson for sacrificing and being a good mother. He said:

"She's been amazing just being there raising our kids to the perfect children that they are today. A lot of respect goes to her because she makes stuff happen."

It's unclear when Johnson's child is due, but Wiggins will likely get a paternity leave from the Golden State Warriors. They gave him time to grieve in September when his father died, showing him their full support.

