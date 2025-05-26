Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee receives precious gift from Phoenix Suns after birth of 3rd child

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, welcomed her third child with husband Damion Lee last week. Just a day after announcing the arrival of their baby boy, Dacen Lee, Sydel took to social media on Sunday to thank everyone for their warm wishes.

She also gave a special shoutout to Damion’s team, the Phoenix Suns, for sending a thoughtful gift — an elegant bracelet.

“So sweet! Thank you @suns family,” Sydel captioned her Instagram Story, adding an orange heart.

Sydel revealed details of her newborn in an emotional Instagram Reel posted on Saturday.

“Complete. Dacen Lee made his beautiful arrival 5/20/2025 Feeling extremely blessed to be able to finally hold this miracle baby boy. Cherishing these sleepless nights and newborn bubble!” Sydel added a caption.

Damion also celebrated the new addition on his Instagram, posting a family photo featuring baby Dacen.

“Our miracle baby, Dacen Lee — V•XX,” Lee captioned it.

Sydel and Damion previously welcomed their first two children, Daxon and Daryn, through IVF after facing challenges with fertility. However, their third child was conceived naturally.

Because this pregnancy occurred without any medical assistance, the couple lovingly refer to Dacen as their “miracle” baby.

Sydel Curry Lee’s wild wish did not come true

Sydel Curry Lee, the youngest sibling of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, is known for her candid personality and unfiltered conversations on her podcast Straight to Cam.

During her pregnancy, she often shared intimate details with her audience, including one particularly unconventional wish.

Sydel promised to be available to record episodes right up until labor. In fact, her bizarre desire involved her water breaking mid-podcast taping.

“I was telling the Straight to Cam team that I’ll be available, I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out," she said.

"What I really hope happens is that we’re mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny. … Probably not gonna happen, but how funny would that be?”

Fans can expect Sydel Curry Lee to share further details about the delivery on the next episode of the podcast.

