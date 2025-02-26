Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee reveals awkward interaction with $40 million rapper she named her dog after

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee revealed an awkward interaction with rapper Quavo. She did the reveal on Tuesday's episode of "Straight to Cam" podcast. Sydel and LA Sparks star Cameron Brink co-host the podcast and they had ESPN's Malika Andrews as a special guest for the episode.

The crew covered a variety of subjects in the episode, including Anthony Edwards' viral Obama clip. However, during one segment of the podcast, Sydel revealed an incident involving Quavo.

"So we were right in the elevator, so awkward, so I am like 'I just need to say something', we were going to the eight floor," Sydel said. (19:47)

She revealed that she has a dog named Quavo, and in 2018, the Shade Room, a pop-culture media outlet, reported the news to its followers. It reached the rapper and he messaged her. The rapper took the news casually and Sydel remarked that he was 'cool' about it.

However, later on, Steph Curry's sister revealed that while in an elevator, she tried to recall the incident to strike up a conversation with the rapper but the rapper had a nonchalant response to her effort.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quavo has a net worth of $40 million. He is a four-time Grammy-nominated artist and topped the Billboard charts multiple times in his career.

Steph Curry's sister reveals the reason behind the 'Curry tattoo parties'

In another segment of Tuesday's episode of "Straight to Cam" podcast, Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee, Cameron Brink and ESPN's Malika Andrew expressed their thoughts on tattoos. Andrews revealed that she had a small tattoo on her rib cage which she got when she was 18.

Cameron Brink added to the subject and revealed that she got all of her tattoos with the Curry's. Sydel then revealed the condition for having tattoo parties in her family.

"We have tattoo parties specially after every championship," She said. (9:00)

She went on to reveal that after major wins, the tattoo artist would come to their house and work his craft on the Curry's for 12 to 14 hours. The Warriors star's sister described few of her tattoos which included a picture of her husband, Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee.

The Warriors are having a resurgence this season, especially after the arrival of Jimmy Butler. They have a 31-27 record and are looking to make the playoffs without playing in the Play-in tournament. Steph Curry is averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. So Sydel can look forward to getting another tattoo if the Dubs make the playoffs and make it to the Finals.

