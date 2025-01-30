Steph Curry's sister Sydel enjoys pregnancy outing with fellow 'mamas', receives love from PJ Washington's wife and Cameron Brink

Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of NBA superstar Steph Curry, recently shared an Instagram post that received several appreciative comments. In the post, Sydel shared five photos from an event organized by a stroller brand. She bonded with fellow mothers and sported a yellow dress that drew several compliments.

WNBA star Cameron Brink and Alisah Chanel, the wife of Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, also shared their reactions to Sydel's post:

"You look soooo good momma 😍," Brink wrote.

"😍😍😍," Chanel commented.

Comments of Cameron Brink and Alisah Chanel (Credits: Instagram/@sydelcurrylee)

Sydel extended her appreciation to the stroller company in her caption. She also said the getaway was her first brand trip in a few years:

"A little getaway with (Zoe Strollers) 🍊 feeling very grateful for my first brand trip in a few years 🤯 a lot has changed since then but what a blessing it was to bond with fellow mamas in this space thanks to a stroller company we all love and believe in! Stay tuned tomorrow for a special giveaway I will be doing with their newest product, launching tomorrow!" Sydel wrote.

Sydel Curry-Lee is married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, who won an NBA championship with Sydel's brother, Steph Curry, with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Steph Curry's sister reveals one woman she would leave her husband for

Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, recently revealed the one woman she would leave her husband, Damion Lee, for. In a short clip from the "Straight to Cam" podcas, which she co-hosts with LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink, Sydel revealed that her ultimate woman crush is celebrity and actress Zoe Saldana.

"I started thinking about all the women who I would leave my husband for," Sydel said. "Zoe Saldana, easily."

Brink agreed that the 46-year-old Saldana is stunning. Saldana is known for her work in the "Avatar" franchise, with two films among the highest-grossing of all time. She was also part of the "Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Brink is the "godsister" of Seth and Steph Curry. Although Brink and the Currys are not biologically related, their parents share a deep bond and friendship that dates back to their college days. Indeed, Brink's parents are godparents to the Curry children, while Dell and Sonya Curry are godparents to Brink.

Sydel and Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast released its first episode on Tuesday. New episodes drops every Thursday on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

