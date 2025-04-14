Steph Curry's sister Sydel Lee drops adorable 2-word reaction to quality time with her kids

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have just concluded the regular season and are now preparing for the NBA Play-In Tournament as they get set to host the Memphis Grizzlies. On Sunday, Curry's sister, Sydel Lee, took a moment to share some family time with her two children.
Lee, who is married to NBA player and Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, took to Instagram to share a photo of the family time, adding an adorable caption to the photo.
"Donut Date," Lee captioned the photo she shared on her Instagram story.
Damion Lee and Sydel Lee have been married since 2018 and are parents to two children. The couple announced in November that they are expecting a third child in May. Damion Lee has just concluded his seventh season in the NBA and his second active season with the Phoenix Suns after starting his career with the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors.
Damion Lee played limited minutes in just 24 games this season after dealing with a hamstring injury early in the season. The year has been largely forgettable for both Lee and the Suns, as the Suns missed the playoffs for the first time in the Kevin Durant era.
Sydel Lee and Cameron Brink recently released the eleventh episode of their podcast, Straight to Cam, where they welcomed their mothers, Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry, as they discussed their childhoods, their mothers' friendship, and more.
Sydel Lee will be cheering for her brother Steph Curry as the Warriors face Memphis in NBA Play-In Tournament
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline. After Butler joined hands with Steph Curry, the Warriors have only lost a handful of games and have showed off what the team could possibly do in the playoffs.
However, due to a poor start to the season, the Warriors have only been able to secure a place in the Play-In Tournament as the seventh seed, where they will face the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant.
The Warriors only have to win one game in order to clinch a playoff spot and a first-round series against the second-seeded Hoston Rockets. If the Warriors fall to Memphis, they will have a second opportunity to secure a playoff spot as they would face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings game. They will then go on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
