Steph Curry's sister Sydel Lee drops adorable 2-word reaction to quality time with her kids

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have just concluded the regular season and are now preparing for the NBA Play-In Tournament as they get set to host the Memphis Grizzlies. On Sunday, Curry's sister, Sydel Lee, took a moment to share some family time with her two children.

Ad

Lee, who is married to NBA player and Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, took to Instagram to share a photo of the family time, adding an adorable caption to the photo.

"Donut Date," Lee captioned the photo she shared on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damion Lee and Sydel Lee have been married since 2018 and are parents to two children. The couple announced in November that they are expecting a third child in May. Damion Lee has just concluded his seventh season in the NBA and his second active season with the Phoenix Suns after starting his career with the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Damion Lee played limited minutes in just 24 games this season after dealing with a hamstring injury early in the season. The year has been largely forgettable for both Lee and the Suns, as the Suns missed the playoffs for the first time in the Kevin Durant era.

Sydel Lee and Cameron Brink recently released the eleventh episode of their podcast, Straight to Cam, where they welcomed their mothers, Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry, as they discussed their childhoods, their mothers' friendship, and more.

Ad

Sydel Lee will be cheering for her brother Steph Curry as the Warriors face Memphis in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline. After Butler joined hands with Steph Curry, the Warriors have only lost a handful of games and have showed off what the team could possibly do in the playoffs.

Ad

However, due to a poor start to the season, the Warriors have only been able to secure a place in the Play-In Tournament as the seventh seed, where they will face the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant.

The Warriors only have to win one game in order to clinch a playoff spot and a first-round series against the second-seeded Hoston Rockets. If the Warriors fall to Memphis, they will have a second opportunity to secure a playoff spot as they would face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings game. They will then go on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More