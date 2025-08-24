Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, shares heartfelt message as hubby Damion Lee prepares for Israeli stint

Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, shared an emotional message on her Instagram story for her husband, Damion Lee. He was announced as an Ironi Ness Ziona player of the Israeli basketball league on Saturday.
“Thank you God for another opportunity to do the things we love! Excited for this next chapter for you honey!” Sydel wrote.
Damion moved to Israel after playing seven years in the NBA. He began his career in the league in 2018, signing with the Atlanta Hawks after going undrafted.
After his stint with the Hawks, he joined the Golden State Warriors. He spent four seasons with the team and contributed to its 2022 NBA title. Subsequently, he played for the Phoenix Suns from 2022 to 2025.
Despite limited playing time, he still appeared in 315 regular season games. Damion recorded 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and was known for his 3-point shooting. He averaged of 37.4% from beyond the arc in his career.
Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry reveals maternity shoot advice in selfie
Before the birth of her third child, Sydel Curry-Lee shared a piece of maternity advice. She posted a selfie on April 28 of the behind-the-scenes from her maternity photoshoot.
“This being my 3rd pregnancy and maternity shoot, my #1 piece of advice is: do not wait until your 36 weeks to take them lol,” Lee wrote on Instagram.
Their third child, a son named Dacen, was born on May 20. Lee revealed that it was a surprise natural conception, after experiencing fertility struggles and using IVF to conceive her first two children.
Lee gave birth to Daxon Wardell-Xavier on Nov. 26, 2021, after their IVF journey. Their second child, Daryn Alicia, was born on Aug. 23, 2023, and conceived via embryo transfer from their IVF efforts.
