Steph Curry's son Canon refuses to talk to Warriors superstar after crushing Game 6 loss vs Rockets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors blew another chance to close out the Houston Rockets, who won 115-107 on Friday night to force Game 7. After securing a 3-1 series lead in Game 4, the Warriors have now lost back-to-back games against the second seed Rockets.

To make matters worse for Curry, his six-year-old son Canon was emotionally affected by the Warriors' Game 6 loss. In a clip posted on X after the game in Chase Center, Curry is seen hesitating to speak to his dad, opting instead to hug his mother Ayesha:

Though Curry tries to engage his son in conversation, Canon can't get himself to speak with his father. Curry's mother Sonya, who is seated right beside his wife and child, comforts Canon and assures Steph that everything will be alright.

The Warriors will have to maintain their composure and quickly move past the eight-point loss on Friday, as the Rockets have gained serious momentum heading into the do-or-die game Sunday night at Toyota Center.

Throughout three quarters, Golden State remained within striking distance. With just 12 minutes left in regulation, the Rockets were up by just four points. But, powered by the leadership of veterans Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, Houston built a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter that the Warriors could not overcome.

Curry led the Warriors with 29 points but shot just 6-for-16 from beyond the arc. On a night when the Rockets defense held Golden State to 30.6% from deep, Curry's shooting woes were a reflection of his team's struggles.

Steph Curry expresses excitement for Game 7: "A great opportunity to show up when it matters most"

Though Curry did not get to have a proper conversation with his son right after the game, he did speak to reporters during the post-game interview.

In this media availability, the former Finals MVP talked about the excitement of playing in a Game 7:

"There's no better feeling of closing out a series, just the whole Game 7 vibes," Curry said. "It's what this league is about. It's a great opportunity to show up when it matters most."

For what it's worth, the official X account of the NBA noted that Curry ranks third all-time in scoring among players who have been in a minimum of five Game 7s. In the winner-take-all games in his career, Curry has averaged 32.6 points per game.

