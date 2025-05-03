Steph Curry’s thumb injury status revealed by Shams Charania ahead of crucial game vs Rockets

Steph Curry was exasperated almost every time a Houston Rockets defender hit his hand in Game 5 on Wednesday. The two-time MVP casually told reporters after the 131-116 loss that he was not overly concerned about his status. Curry has been playing through pain in the playoffs because of a right thumb injury.
Shams Charania had the latest about Curry’s injury heading to Game 6 on Friday:
“I spoke to some Warriors sources today and they told me that Stephen Curry is fine. He is fine enough to play. … I’m told Stephen Curry has told people around the Warriors and people around him that, ‘Yeah, it hurts, but I’m not talking about this.’ … He’s gonna continue to play on. He’s not using that as an excuse. He doesn’t even wanna talk about it.”
The Warriors designated an “available” status on Steph Curry a day before hosting the Houston Rockets in Game 6, so he should play. Draymond Green said after the loss to the Rockets that it was “obvious” their opponents were trying to hit the superstar point guard’s right thumb.
Dillon Brooks couldn't care less. The Rockets enforcer told reporters that defenders often target an opposing player’s weakness or injury. He said that if someone had an injured ankle, he would attack that injury “every single time.”
Steph Curry shot 4-for-12 in Game 5 and finished with 13 points, his worst performance in the series. He would not say if the rough shooting night had something to do with the pain in his right thumb. The 11x All-Star was adamant that he would not miss a game because of the issue.
Kendrick Perkins agrees with what Dillon Brooks plans to do against Steph Curry
Heading into Game 6, NBA Today with Kendrick Perkins, Bob Myers and Stephen A. Smith discussed the Game 5 postgame comments made by Dillon Brooks. Perkins reacted to Brooks’ comments about attacking another player's injury:
“Guess what, Dillon Brooks is right! Everything is in play when you are in the postseason, when you’re trying to win [and] when you’re trying to advance. Damn right! He should be swiping at that thumb of Steph Curry. I would!
The 2008 champ with the Boston Celtics added that even if Brooks does not hit Curry, the mind games would come into play. Perhaps the prospect of getting repetitively hit would cause the Warriors’ most dynamic scorer to stutter in a crucial playoff game.
