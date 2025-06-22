Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry admits her ‘arrogance’ was overlooked until their son proved her wrong

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, admitted to overlooking a specific suggestion regarding eating habits during an interview on Saturday. The mother of four admitted to being arrogant about children being picky eaters, until her son proved her wrong.

In a discussion with People magazine, the television personality was asked about the food culture in the Curry household. One such query was regarding the most picky eater in the family. Explaining how her eldest son was very particular about food, she expressed:

"My oldest son is the pickiest eater, my seven-year-old Cannon."

Continuing to explain his eating habits, Ayesha admitted to being arrogant about this trait, claiming she overlooked it until Cannon proved her wrong.

"People told me 'there's always going to be one' and I was like so arrogant like there's no way, but I have a mac and cheese kid, it is what it is," she remarked.

The cooking show host continued to speak on her family's dietary needs and opened up about her husband's game day meals

"For the majority of his (Steph's) career, actually, I would make a game day pasta and then the past five years, four years that shifted because he altered his workout a little bit and needed different nutrients at different times and so now on game days he's home I make him breakfast but then we skip the game day pasta," she revealed.

Ayesha Curry has found enormous success in the food business. She started the journey with the company Little Lights of Mine in 2014, which sold extra virgin olive oil.

This slowly morphed into her owning multiple restaurants and authoring cookbooks, while also starring in multiple cooking TV shows.

Ayesha Curry offers a love-filled message to 'The best dad' Steph Curry on Father's Day

Steph and Ayesha Curry are one of the NBA's most recognizable couples. Together since 2008, Ayesha has witnessed Curry's rise to stardom as they built a family with four children. On Father's Day, she shared a heartfelt message for him, appreciating his efforts as a dad.

Sharing a six-slide post on Instagram, Ayesha captioned the post with a love-filled message:

" The best and then some. We love @stephencurry30 so much!!! The best dad in the world. Our babies are obsessed and in awe of him (as am I) and it is such a blessing to watch. He's really something special and there's no other way to say it. Happy Father's Day to my @stephencurry30," she wrote.

Steph and Ayesha first met during their childhood in North Carolina before reconnecting later in Los Angeles in 2008.

