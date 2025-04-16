Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry and daughter Riley proudly revel in joy as Warriors finally ends torrid Play-In record

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and their daughter, Riley Curry, were in high spirits on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors finally banished their Play-In curse following a 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The six-time NBA champions have had an appalling record in the Play-In event, losing all three games they've been a part of. Despite being the in-form team coming into the matchup, the curse looked like striking again when they blew a 20-point lead. But Curry & Co battled back, turning the game around in the fourth quarter to clinch the seventh seed.

Steph Curry recorded 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal on 41/46/100 shooting from the field. Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring with 38 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Like everyone else at Chase Center, Ayesha and Riley were going through all the emotions in the stands. Both were very animated and were captured cheering, hugging and yelling on the broadcast.

One clip posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user showed Ayesha and Riley jumping for joy after Steph Curry revived the Warriors’ playoff hopes with a stunning clutch 3-pointer.

In the hours after the victory, the entrepreneur, chef and actress posted a video where she glowed with pride as she danced with her daughter on her Instagram story.

It was captioned, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you,” tagging her NBA superstar husband.

The Warriors will now have a four-day break before facing the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoff series on Sunday.

Steph Curry heaves a sigh of relief as he sets sights on Playoff battle vs. Houston Rockets

Rollercoaster is the word that comes to Steph Curry's mind when assessing the Warriors' regular season. The superstar guard had a huge sigh of relief after breaking the Play-In hump in its brief six-year history.

Curry gave a satisfactory reaction when asked about the team’s performance and their first-round playoff opponents, the Houston Rockets.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster season for us to be able to climb our way back into relevancy," Curry said in his post game interview on Tuesday. "We tricked off a couple of opportunities to get it done within the 82, and it just came down to one game, which is to win. Thankfully, it happened.”

He also acknowledged the young Rockets team by saying,

“A great Houston team that’s had an amazing year.”

As for the Warriors, he added,

“Just a sense of relief that we have something to look forward to now, and we’re excited about the challenge.”

When asked about his team’s mindset for a potential fifth championship run, Curry was straight to the point.

“It’s easy to not take it for granted because we weren’t there last year. It’s not guaranteed, no matter how talented you are,” Curry said.

The Warriors have fallen out of their winning stride of late; some crucial defeats have highlighted a team running out of energy. But this hard-earned victory will undoubtedly provide a major boost ahead of the playoff series.

