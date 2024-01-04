Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry and daughter Ryan exhilarated after seeing Sweet July magazine on a stand

Sweet July was founded by Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry in 2019. It started as a lifestyle magazine before opening a store and a cafe two years later in Oakland, California. The brand now includes Sweet July Productions and Sweet July Books.

While the Golden State Warriors superstar continues to build his Hall of Fame-worthy career, the brand his wife created is flourishing. It has steadily become a renowned name in beauty products, food, wellness, style, entrepreneurship and even faith.

Recently, Ryan Curry, the star couple’s youngest daughter, was inside an undisclosed store and stumbled upon a copy of Sweet July in the magazine stand. The young girl couldn’t hide his excitement with what she had found.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ayesha Curry went on Instagram to share the heartwarming experience and captioned it:

“Me and my baby girl seeing @sweetjuly on stands!”

Ayesha Curry shares daughter Ryan Curry's reaction upon seeing Sweet July on the stands.

For sure, it wasn’t the first time Steph Curry’s wife and daughter saw the said brand on public display somewhere. But seeing Ryan’s reaction upon seeing a brand that her mother had founded was something Curry fans will be excited to see.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play their second game of the year against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors opened 2024 with a smashing win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Steph Curry finished the game with 36 points on 12-20 shooting, including 4-9 from behind the arc. The superstar point guard delivered the key plays late in the fourth quarter to carry the Warriors to victory.

The two-time MVP was responsible for the Dubs’ 13 straight points during a four-minute span towards the end of the game. He either scored or assisted the points during the said stretch. Tuesday’s win improved the Warriors’ record to 6-4 following Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension.

Next up for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Golden State is winless in two tries against Nikola Jokic and crew this season. The last time they met was an electrifying Christmas Day game that Denver won 120-114.

Expand Tweet

Curry will be looking to redeem himself on Thursday after struggling in his team’s latest loss to the Nuggets. The NBA’s deadliest shooter finished the said game with 18 points on 7-21 shooting, including 3-13 from deep. “Chef Curry” has traditionally struggled in Dec. 25 games, but last year was one of his worst.

Steph Curry was spectacular in the win against the Orlando Magic. The Golden State Warriors will be hoping he puts on the same performance versus their nemesis, the Denver Nuggets. Golden State will be at home so Chase Center will be rocking as the Dubs look to get their first win of the season against the reigning champs.