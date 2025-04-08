Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry drops 2-word reaction on La La Anthony turning heads with glamorous party outfit

La La Anthony often interacts with Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, on Instagram. When the Currys appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair in mid-February, Anthony promptly called their photos “stunning.” The former wife of Carmelo Anthony has praised the Sweet July founder on multiple occasions.
On Monday, Anthony had a blast partying and shared a few photos on Instagram. She wrote:
“🎶 where the f#%k the function🎶”
Curry returned the favor with a reaction:
“Look GOODT🔥😍”
The Two Can Play That Game star had a see-through attire that promptly earned reactions from fans on social media. She partied the night with friends, who gave Anthony props for her daring outfit.
Curry, who has a solid fan base because of her cooking, podcasting and fashion, could not help but praise Anthony. She has a flexible style that resonated with what Anthony pulled off on Monday.
La La Anthony, Lindsay Lohan, Saweetie and others react to Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, celebrating her birthday photoshoot
On March 23, 2025, Ayesha Curry celebrated her 36th birthday. Before celebrating the occasion with her husband, Steph Curry, she had a photoshoot for the occasion on a luxurious yacht. The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on Instagram:
“🛥️ day for the 🎂Day!”
La La Anthony promptly reacted:
“There she go 😍😍😍😍😍😍”
Cameron Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, remarked:
“Yowza!!!😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️”
Actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Saweetie did not write anything but joined the fun with emojis.
Kyle Kuzma’s fiancee Winnie Harlow tossed in her greetings:
“Happy birthday sweet girl 😍🥳🎂❤️ yes oxtailllll 😋”
Later that night, Steph Curry and his wife hosted guests for the birthday celebration. Some Golden State Warriors stars like Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee joined them. The chef wrote on Instagram that a “time was had” after the party.
