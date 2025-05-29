Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry drops loving reaction after meeting "The Hot Chick" star Tamera Mowry

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry became a celebrity in her own right as the sweet-shooting Golden State Warriors star rose in prominence. Recently, Ayesha rubbed shoulders with an actress whose career in TV and film spans over three decades.

On Wednesday, Ayesha reposted a photo showing herself alongside Tamera Mowry, who made her feature film debut in the 2002 Rob Schneider movie "The Hot Chick" and went on to win a Daytime Emmy as a host of the talk show "The Real."

"Love youuuuuu," Ayesha wrote in her caption.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry sends her love to actress Tamera Mowry on Instagram. Credit: Ayesha Curry/IG

Ayesha was in her early teens when "The Hot Chick" hit theaters in December 2002. In this comedy film, which also starred Anna Faris and Rachel McAdams, Mowry played a side character named Sissie. Mowry's twin sister Tia, meanwhile, took on the role of Sissie's twin Venetia. Prior to "The Hot Chick," Mowry's TV credits included "True Colors," "Full House," and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"

Ayesha herself has dabbled in the entertainment business, in addition to her various fields of interests like the restaurant industry, cosmetics, and content creation. Ayesha's TV portfolio includes appearances in "Hannah Montana" (2009), "Ballers" (2017), and "The Bold Type" (2020).

For his part, Curry has been firmly behind his wife's varied endeavors. In a February 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha called the four-time NBA champion her "biggest supporter" and "kind of my sounding board" for creative ideas.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's Oakland-based organization gets recognized for philanthropic efforts

One shared pursuit of the Currys is philanthropy. Recently, an organization that they established for the young people of Oakland was recognized by a major publication.

Founded by the Curry couple in 2019, "Eat. Learn. Play." was included in the first-ever TIME 100 Philanthropy list to recognize the impact that the organization has made in Oakland. Over the past six years, "Eat. Learn. Play." has facilitated the distribution of quality food, learning resources, and opportunities to grow via play.

On her IG account, Ayesha posted a photo of herself standing alongside her husband at the TIME 100 event.

"Thank you to @time for an inspiring evening and for recognizing the work of @eatlearnplay we are so grateful," she wrote in the caption.

The recognition coming from TIME will certainly motivate the Currys and their team to continue supporting the youths of Oakland.

