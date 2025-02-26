Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry drops reaction to Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul donning 'vintage' CP3 Hornets jersey

Jada Paul, wife of NBA superstar Chris Paul, went vintage with her outfit choice as the San Antonio Spurs traveled to Louisiana for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Honoring the city where her husband began his career, Jada wore CP3’s 2010-11 New Orleans Hornets jersey.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos, proudly sporting the throwback jersey while attending the Spurs-Pelicans game.

Among those who reacted to her post was Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Paul's former teammate. Showing her support, Ayesha hyped up Jada by dropping multiple fire emojis in the comments section.

Credits: Instagram (@jada_ap)

The Spurs couldn't secure a victory, but Paul delivered a standout performance in the arena he once called home for six years. The "Point God" recorded only his second double-double of the month, finishing with 12 points and 10 assists in nearly 33 minutes.

Chris Paul credits New Orleans for 'raising' him

Chris Paul has long expressed his love for the city of New Orleans. During his time with the franchise, the undersized guard frequently spoke about his desire to bring a championship to the city.

Even after leaving the team, Paul has remained true to his words, expressing deep gratitude for the place he calls his NBA home. Following the Phoenix Suns' first-round playoff victory in New Orleans in 2022, he reflected on his connection to the city.

“You have no clue man, I'm emotional every game here back… It's cool man. I always say this city raised me man.”

Chris Paul was selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the No. 4 pick in the 2005 NBA draft and quickly established himself as one of the league's premier point guards. Over his six seasons with the team, he averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

His stellar play earned him numerous accolades, including the 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year award, two steals titles, four All-Star selections and three All-NBA team honors. Additionally, he finished as the runner-up for the 2008 MVP award.

