Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry gives fans heartwarming peek into her fun-filled weekend adventure with daughter Riley

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, gave her fans an insight into her weekend activities with her daughter, Riley. On Sunday, the Warriors superstar's wife shared a couple of pictures on Instagram.

She accompanied a small two-word caption to summarize her thoughts on the post.

"A weekend."

The pictures offered fans a glimpse into Ayesha's weekend. The first image featured a mirror selfie of the entrepreneur with her daughter in an elevator, followed by a closer shot.

Ayesha made a funny face by widening her eyes and puckering her lips. Meanwhile, Riley is resting her head on her mother's shoulder while smiling. In the third picture, Steph Curry's wife shared a snap of two coffee mugs with her husband's playoff game running on the TV behind the console.

In the fourth and fifth entries, Ayesha shared a picture from the window of an aircraft and a picture of her daughter sleeping in her lap while watching TV. The last two pictures on the post featured another mirror selfie of the mother-daughter duo and a picture of Riley jumping to serve a volleyball.

Ayesha Curry once defended daughter Riley Curry after she went viral during Steph Curry's press conference

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's eldest daughter, Riley Curry, 12 years old, once went viral because of her theatrics during one of her father's post-game press conferences.

In May 2015, during the iconic NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph attended a post-game conference, however, it turned out to be quite a special one, as Riley, only two years old at the time, went viral after the conference.

Riley appeared on the stage beside her father and urged her to sit on his lap while he addressed the press. During the entire conference, Riley kept up her adorable theatrics. While some fans found it cute, some were also critical.

Ayesha then stepped up to address her daughter's action in an essay titled "How to Parent When Your Kid Goes Viral" on Time.com.

"Some thought she stole the show. I thought it was beautiful, and I wouldn’t change a thing," Ayesha said. "My husband handled his duties on the podium with ease and class. And my daughter was who she is — vibrant, spunky, and full of life. I hope she carries this with her through adulthood."

Since that incident, the Currys have welcomed three more children. Ryan Curry, 9 years old, Canon Curry, 6 years old, and Caius Curry, their youngest, is 11 months old.

