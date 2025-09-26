  • home icon
Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry glows with happiness as she shares special moment with their daughters

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 26, 2025 15:14 GMT
Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry shares special moment with their daughters. (Image Source: Imagn, @ayeshacurry/IG)

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, radiated happiness in the special moment she shared with her daughters. On Thursday, the Warriors star's wife shared a few pictures of herself and her girls on her Instagram story.

First, she shared a six-picture collage featuring her sitting in the middle of her daughters. She expressed her love for her children in a two-word caption accompanied by a heart face emoji.

"My girls🥰" the caption read.
Ayesha Curry shares a loving moment with her daughters on her IG story. (Credits: @ayeshacurry/IG)
Ayesha Curry shares a loving moment with her daughters on her IG story. (Credits: @ayeshacurry/IG)

In the pictures, Ayesha's girls, Riley and Ryan, are smiling for the camera. Ayesha had a wide grin on her face in two pictures. In another picture, the daughters gave their mother a loving kiss on the cheeks as she made a pouting face.

The next story featured a selfie of the mother-daughter trio. In the picture, Ayesha Curry has a wide grin on her face as she holds her younger daughter, Ryan, in her arms. Ryan is wearing a smile on her face as her older sister, Riley, tries to fit herself into the picture by raising her head in the background.

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, share four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius. The daughters are the oldest children in the Warriors star's household, with Riley being the eldest, followed by Ryan.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reveals the first message the Warriors star sent her that fueled their romance

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the most popular couples in the basketball world.

Last month, Ayesha appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she spilled the beans on the first message the Warriors star sent her that ended up fuelling their romance.

"I was in this music video, and he was like, 'Hey, who is that in the music video, in the picture that you're in?'" she said on Aug. 20. "I'm like, 'Oh, it's Yung Berg.' And he goes, 'I should have known. He always has all the sexy ladies.' And I was like, 'What is happening right now?"
Ayesha Curry appeared on Yung Berg's "Sexy Lady" music video, which has garnered over 6.2 million views on YouTube. At that time, Ayesha was an aspiring actress trying to break into the acting world.

