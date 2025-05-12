Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's heartfelt birthday note for son Caius on Mother's Day is pure love

Ayesha Curry had two special reasons to celebrate on Sunday: Mother’s Day and the first birthday of her youngest child with Steph Curry, Caius Chai. She marked the occasion with a touching message on Instagram dedicated to their son.

In the post, Ayesha reflected on how quickly time has passed, sharing her amazement that their little one, affectionately called “Cai Cai,” had already turned one.

She wrote:

“Our baby boy turned ONE today! Cai cai, the sweetest boy. I can't believe it's been a year. Bursting from the seams with love for him. This was a very nuanced day. I've had so many emotions.”

Caius is the youngest of four Curry children, joining big brother Canon, born in 2018, and older sisters Riley (born in 2011) and Ryan (born in 2015).

In a March 2024 interview on her lifestyle platform, Sweet July, Ayesha shared that she and Steph once believed their family was complete.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha said. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."

Ayesha Curry shares Mother’s Day message to her children before birthday tribute

Before celebrating her son’s birthday, Ayesha posted a heartfelt Mother’s Day message to her kids.

In an Instagram post featuring a collage of photos over the years, Ayesha reflected on motherhood and what it has meant to her.

“Almost 13 years of being a mama,” she wrote. “I am so beyond grateful for every second. I can't believe that I've been blessed and tasked with raising FOUR incredibly smart, outspoken, beautiful, empathetic yet inherently stubborn human beings.

“My only hope is that you treat people the way you wish to be treated and love everyone. I am so proud of you already!”

Steph Curry also honored Ayesha with a warm Instagram tribute for Mother’s Day.

“Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I’m gone,” the Golden State Warriors star wrote.

“All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you’re the backbone of our family. Couldn’t do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama!”

Steph and Ayesha first met as teens in Charlotte and tied the knot on July 30, 2011.

