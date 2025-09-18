Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares sneak peek from PDA-filled date night with Warriors superstar: "Mom and dad and NYC"

Steph Curry is making the most of his downtime with just three weeks left before the 2025–2026 training camp kicks off. The Golden State Warriors star enjoyed a date in New York City with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and fans were lucky to get glimpses of the evening thanks to her Instagram post.Ayesha shared a carousel of three photos from their date night. The pictures showed the couple looking cozy, smiling and sharing affectionate moments. Ayesha even captioned her post:“Mom and dad and NYC.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered nearly 78,000 likes within three hours of posting. Fans also flooded the comment section, gushing over the power couple.“Awwww!!!🥰🥰 love you guys!!!” @fabyoulush said.“They fit a have another kid!🤣🤣🤣” @unsoloholleyii wrote.“I love you guys so much ❤️❤️” @enthusiastfp said.“When you Genuinely not just love but Like one-another 🥰💪🏽🙏🏽” @ms.monique.me said.“I just love the way you both love each other 😍❤️” @island_brizy said.“No one can NEVER make me hate y’all!!!! Periodt!” @critique_d_art_ said.Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)Credits: Instagram (@ayeshacurry)Steph Curry has been in New York City for the past few days to promote the launch of his book “Shot Ready.” Following the conclusion of his appearances on talk shows, Steph will return to the Bay Area to prepare for training camp.Steph Curry defends wife from rapper’s criticismSteph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has been at the center of online drama after a content creator, @boowoodz234, questioned her loyalty to the NBA superstar. Things escalated when rapper Killer Mike chimed in, saying Ayesha was an embarrassment to Steph.&quot;My n**ga said she wanna go be Glo!!!&quot; Killer Mike wrote on Instagram. &quot;Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him.&quot;Steph Curry, who usually keeps quiet about criticism, decided that it was time to speak up. He defended Ayesha and called out both the content creator and the rapper.&quot;@killer mike naaaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating silent and letting these other clowns have they're moment! And you're the worst of them @boowoodz234,&quot; Curry replied. &quot;But you're better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.&quot;Steph and Ayesha Curry share four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius. They celebrated 14 years of marriage on July 30, 2025.