Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry switches focus to Pickleball after Warriors' playoff exit

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has switched her focus to Pickleball following the Warriors’ playoff exit. Curry posted a photograph on her Instagram account, showing her love for Pickleball.
“Pickeball Morning,” Curry wrote.
Steph Curry and Co. reached the Western Conference semifinals this year before being knocked out by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It took Minnesota five games to eliminate the Warriors. However, the series could’ve easily gone the other way if Curry hadn’t been injured in Game 1.
The Warriors started well, winning the first game. Unfortunately, that win came at a big cost as Steph Curry left the floor with a hamstring sprain. This was the first hamstring injury of his career and it kept him sidelined for the next four games.
All signs indicated that Curry would be back for Game 6 but Jimmy Butler failed to keep the team afloat, losing all four games that Steph missed. This season was quite a journey for the Warriors and their fans. At one point, the team held the 11th seed.
However, the front office traded for Jimmy Butler, which immediately saw the Dubs improve. The Warriors locked in the seventh seed after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in and then eliminated the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.
“All two years”: Steph Curry on chasing another title before his contract expires
On May 16, a day after being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry sat down to speak with reporters. Curry pointed out that he, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler all have two years on their contract and want their run to last as long as possible.
“Our contracts -- me, Draymond, Steve, Jimmy -- are all two years [more]," Curry said. "And we want this ride to last as long as possible.”
Curry hopes that the team will make the necessary improvements to ensure they don’t have to go through a two-month gauntlet just to reach the playoffs.
“I'm excited about it because there's clarity [to the top of the roster], although there are a lot of decisions that need to be made over the summer."
More quality on the bench and a real center could be all that the Warriors need to chase another championship next season.
