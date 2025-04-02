Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha shares key stats from 4x NBA champion's record night vs Grizzlies

Steph Curry is proving to basketball players around the globe that age is just a number. The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors star put together a spectacular display on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, recording 52 points and converting 12 3-pointers to lead his team to a 134-125 victory.

Curry already holds a handful of NBA records, most notably the all-time 3-point record where he maintains a commanding lead over James Harden, Ray Allen and Damian Lillard.

Following his remarkable outing against the Grizzlies, Curry's wife Ayesha Curry wanted to point out one more list that Steph Curry is quickly ascending. Ayesha posted an image on her Instagram story showing that her husband has now moved up to No. 25 on the all-time scoring list.

Ayesha Curry shares image of Steph Curry moving up to No. 25 in all-time scoring charts. Photo Credits: @ayeshacurry/IG

Steph Curry's historic night saw him overtake Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.

"I got a little emotional about that. That's special," said Curry when asked about moving ahead of West. "What he meant to the league, the world of basketball ... that is special."

He now sits at 25,205 total points and is just just 74 points shy of Reggie Miller, who sits at No. 24. If he continues to perform the way he has, Curry should be able to break into the top 20 list by next season.

Tuesday night was a memorable occasion for Curry and his family. The four-time NBA champion became just the third player in league history to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game.

After recording the 15th 50-point game of his career, Curry also moved up to sixth-place in the 50-point game list, overtaking LeBron James who sits at 14.

Steph Curry admits he thought about Klay Thompson 3-point record going into the fourth quarter

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson in action at the American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

On Oct. 29, 2018, Klay Thompson registered one of the greatest shooting performances in NBA history, finishing with a record 14 3-pointers against the Chicago Bulls. On Tuesday, Steph Curry had a realistic shot at surpassing that number and revealed that he thought about the record going into the fourth quarter.

Curry had recorded an incredible 11 3-pointers by the end of the third quarter and was asked by a reporter if breaking his former teammate's record was a factor.

"First two shots I took in the fourth quarter were a reflection of that. I thought about it," said Curry.

Unfortunately for Curry, he finished the night just short with 12 3-pointers. Golden State fans will be happy to know that the record still remains in the hands of a former Warriors player.

