“Can Kevin Durant say he got a trophy, a team award without Steph Curry?… He’s stranded on a desert island” - Shannon Sharpe says Curry saved Kevin Durant’s legacy, says he's about winning

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, two of the top players of their generation, won championships together in 2017 and 2018. Still, analyst Shannon Sharpe believes Curry saved Durant's legacy by bringing him to the Golden State Warriors for those title runs.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe spoke about how Curry welcomed Durant to Golden State:

"Steph Curry is about winning. He welcomed (Durant) once at the height of his power after coming off back-to-back MVPs, the last time unanimous 2017. He welcomed KD with open arms, opened his house and met him at the door. Helped him bring his stuff to Golden State. No problem whatsoever."

While everyone at Golden State helped bring in Durant, Curry was and is the face of the franchise. Given where the Warriors were before signing Durant, Curry could have asked to win again without Durant.

Sharpe believes Curry's approach was critical to bringing in Durant and compared him to another great NBA player:

"It just is something to be said about Steph Curry and D-Wade (Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat) about what they did and how they did it. They were willing to because they were very secure. Steph is even more secure. He's staunchly entrenched now."

Sharpe feels Curry's position is even better given Durant's failure with the Brooklyn Nets.

"This will be a situation that I get to sit back, and I'm in the catbird seat," Sharpe said. "Steph Curry saved Kevin Durant's legacy. What legacy he got in Brooklyn? I want you to tell me, what did he build in Brooklyn?"

Despite the Brooklyn Nets' success when Durant was healthy, the team won only one playoff series.

Sharpe believes Durant and Curry could reunite to win again because of who they are as people.

Steph Curry welcomed Kevin Durant into Golden State to win a championship before and could do it again because of who he is as a person

Curry and Durant could be on the verge of a reunion.

Curry's success without Durant will be another factor in why the Warriors will be Steph's team regardless of what happens.

"Can Kevin Durant say he got a trophy, a team award without Steph Curry? Without Wardell Stephen Curry's name on it? He cannot say that."

Sharpe feels Curry would welcome Durant back to Golden State after Durant's time in Brooklyn, saying:

"Man, come crawling back. He's stranded on a desert island. He without rations. He without water. Steph Curry can fold his arms and be nasty and say, "No, scram," but that's not how he is. Steph got a good heart. He is a big-hearted man."

Apparently, Sharpe is not the only person who feels this way about Curry wanting Durant back.

Given that Curry now has almost every individual accomplishment a player could want, bringing back Durant helps with his desire to win.

