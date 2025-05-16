Steph Curry screaming, Draymond Green in disbelief as Warriors' first reaction to Luka Doncic trade goes viral

As a team looking to compete in the Western Conference, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were heavily affected by the Luka Doncic trade. Months removed from the blockbuster, videos have emerged from when the team found out about the deal.

Like the rest of the basketball world, Curry and company were speechless when the initial reports hit social media. They all then began debating with one another if the news was fake.

The Warriors players then began to circle up and discuss the stunning news together. However, it was Steph Curry who ended up having the best reaction. The two-time MVP is seen answering a phone call and just responding with a loud yell.

Shortly after the Lakers got new reinforcements, Golden State made some drastic improvements of their own. They managed to add an All-Star-level player to their roster when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Luka Doncic paid homage to Steph Curry during first playoff run with Lakers

Though they have long been rivals, Steph Curry is a player Luka Doncic has a lot of admiration for. During his first postseason run as a member of the LA Lakers, the superstar guard paid homage to the Warriors guard.

Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves was arguably Doncic's best showing in the playoffs, nearly recording a triple-double. While he did struggle from beyond the arc in this game, he made it count with his celebration when he got one to fall.

After one of his two makes from deep on the night, Doncic pointed at the Timberwolves bench while making his way down the court. Later on, he told Dorian Finney-Smith he was doing a Steph Curry impression with his antics.

"After shot, I look at the bench. I never do that," Doncic said. "I did my best Steph impression."

Doncic helped lift the Lakers to a victory in Game 2, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. However, this would end up being their only win in the series. In their first postseason run together, Doncic and LeBron James were sent home in just five games.

Ironically enough, Curry and the Warriors suffered defeat at the same hands. After taking down the Lakers, Anthony Edwards and company eliminated the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. It's worth noting that Golden State was without Curry for most of this series due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1.

