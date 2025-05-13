Steph Curry sends message to sister's husband leaving her stunned with 'tee time' advice

Stephen Curry is known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Nevertheless, he's a man of many talents.

Besides being the best shooter ever, he also happens to be an avid and very talented golfer. That's why, he can appreciate and relate with another person, who would want to enjoy some quality time on the golf course.

That was evident again thanks to a comment he left on a post regarding her sister's 'Straight to Cam' podcast with Cameron Brink.

Brink asked Curry's brother-in-law, Damion Lee, what marriage advice he would give Sydel, his wife, and he proved to be quite a simple man:

"Hmm what advice? I would say, me waking up, first thing in the morning, taking our son to school, and then Sydel saying 'hey, booked you a tee time,'" he said. "Actually, you know what? You coming to the golf course with me, I think that's very considerate of you. I love when you come with me; we spend four hours together. Or you just like support me in anything I'm doing, I think that's very considerate, and I appreciate that."

It didn't take long before the post amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with the four-time NBA champion backing up that wish:

Via 'Straight to Cam'

"Amen and amen," Curry said with some laughing face emojis.

The Warriors need Stephen Curry back, but he can't rush the process

As much as Curry loves golf, he would most definitely rather be playing basketball right now.

Unfortunately, he sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, and the Warriors have struggled to stay afloat without him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals, and the series will travel back to Minneapolis for a crucial Game 5.

The Warriors announced that Curry could be back for Game 6 at the earliest, and as much as they would love to have him back on the court, soft-tissue injuries are dangerous and tricky, so he cannot rush the process.

Steve Kerr and company will have to step up and pick up the slack in Curry's absence. As difficult as it is to come back from a 3-1 deficit, they will always have a chance if he's on the court.

They just need to buy him a little more time and take care of business in Game 5.

