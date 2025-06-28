Steph Curry shares heartfelt photo-filled message for Cooper Flagg: "Let's get it" 

Cooper Flagg was picked No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, kickstarting his NBA career. As a highly-touted rookie in this year’s class, Flagg had great expectations entering the league, but he is also getting valuable support from a legend like Steph Curry.

On Friday, Curry posted pictures on his Instagram stories of Flagg when he was still just 16 years old playing in his camp. He also shared a message for the Mavericks rookie as he finally enters the NBA:

“Curry camp > NBA. Let’s get it!”

Curry's IG story

The Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champion also posted a photo of Flagg dunking in the camp while Curry was in the background:

Curry's IG story

The Curry Camp has been known for featuring numerous high school superstars throughout the years. The photos were from 2023, a year before Flagg committed to Duke University, where he played one season before declaring for the 2025 draft.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game with Duke, earning him the consensus top-pick distinction. He will be playing for a Mavericks squad alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, following what was a tumultuous year for the franchise that saw them trade former franchise star Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, Curry and Flagg will also get the chance to face each other on an NBA court next season, when the Warriors and Mavericks face off.

Steph Curry shares first impression of Cooper Flagg when he was 16 years old

Seeing Cooper Flagg in his camp two years ago, Steph Curry saw his potential firsthand. Talking to SLAM, Curry shared his first impressions of Flagg when he saw him as a 16-year-old prospect.

“Cooper Flagg, when he was out there, he was one that shows that know-how confidence, and just the basketball IQ. He just try to make the right play at all times. He obviously can show his athleticism and his overall skillset,” Curry said.

“He is one that I’ve seen like never really in a hurry. For the high school level, that’s hard to find…he almost plays like an NBA style,” he added.

Now 18 years old, Flagg is being billed as the future face of the Mavericks franchise.

