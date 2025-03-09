Steph Curry shares honest feelings on Draymond Green taking the game ball despite Warriors superstar's historic game

Steph Curry had a memorable night during the Golden State Warriors's 115-110 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. A 32-point performance at Chase Center catapulted him as the 26th player to score 25,000 points in the NBA.

Ad

However, Curry didn't take the game ball home as longtime teammate Draymond Green took it instead. In the post-game press conference, the Warriors guard promised that the ball would eventually be in his possession:

"Yeah, he’s gonna keep it for me. I heard he’s got a little bit of KD’s memorabilia." Curry claimed. "He’s just collecting stuff for all of us. I’ll come back and get it eventually.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Green, however, might have a valid reason for keeping the game ball in this case. The do-it-all forward climbed a different all-time list by surpassing Guy Rodgers to become No. 2 in assists in franchise history.

Draymond Green achieved it in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when he swung the ball to Buddy Hield at the top of the key for a wide-open three.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On top of this, Green hit a clutch three to put the Warriors up 110-108 with 35.2 left in regulation. He stole the ball from Cade Cunningham in the game's last possession to punctuate Golden State's five-point win.

Still, one cannot ignore the magnitude of Curry's historic accomplishment. The 11-time All-Star (25,017 career points) is averaging 24.4 points per game this season and has 18 games to surpass Jerry West (25,192) and Reggie Miller (25,279) on the list of all-time leading scorers.

Ad

Stephen Curry draws closer to another NBA milestone

While it might take Curry four games to overtake West and 10 games to knock off Miller, the four-time NBA champion is closing on another ridiculous record.

Heading into the Pistons vs. Warriors game, Curry had 3,989 career three-pointers and added four more at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Given his average of 4.5 three-pointers made per outing, the NBA's all-time leader in threes (3,993) will likely hit the 4,000 mark this Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.