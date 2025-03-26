Steph Curry shares the secrets to successful parenting

Aside from being one of the top point guards in NBA history, Steph Curry is also the father of four children. As he continues to navigate fatherhood, the two-time MVP opened up on things he feels have made him successful thus far.

Ad

Since getting married in the summer of 2011, Steph and Ayesha Curry have welcomed multiple children into the world. They have two daughters, Riley and Ryan, along with two sons, Canon and Caius.

During a recent interview with Fortune magazine, Steph Curry reflected onhis journey as a parent. He also laid down some wisdom, stating that embracing the fact that every child is different is key.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They’re all so different, they all respond to different parenting styles, different communication styles,” Curry tells Fortune. “As quickly as you can, learn what they respond to the most.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“You want to let them know that they each have a superpower and are unique for a reason,” he says.

The Curry children span a wide range of ages now, as Riley Curry is getting ready to enter her teenage years. She is the most notable of the group from her viral moments with her dad during postgame press conferences. The youngest of the group is Caius, who is just seven months old.

Ad

Steph Curry once gave a heartfelt response to how fatherhood changed him

During his early days as a father, Steph Curry was also rising to prominence in the NBA and helping the Golden State Warriors compete for titles. In the midst of this pressure, the star guard gave a heartwarming response to becoming a parent.

In 2015, Curry led the Warriors to the finals in what would end up being the start of a dynasty. However, it was his daughter Riley who ended up stealing the show. While joining her father at the podium, she had a handful of viral moments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While his daughter was soaking up the spotlight, Steph Curry was asked what impact having a child has had on him. He went on to talk about how much it changed his life for the better.

"I rarely ever have a bad day regardless of whatever happens on the court," Curry said. "It just gives you something more than basketball to kind of play and live for. It's pretty special."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curry has made his children proud as he's gone on to have a legendary career that he is still adding to. At the age of 37, he is still managing to play the game at a high level.

Armed with a new All-Star running mate in Jimmy Butler, Curry will now attempt to celebrate another deep playoff run with the Warriors and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.