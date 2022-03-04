Steph Curry on his shooting struggles and how Dallas Mavericks contained him in the clutch: "Have to figure something out on that front"

Steph Curry was extremely disappointed after the Golden State Warriors' 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The two-time MVP did not score a single point in the fourth quarter as the Mavs played some excellent defense on him.

Curry was guarded by Reggie Bullock, who did an exceptional job keeping his opponent quiet. The Warriors superstar finished the game with 21 points on 53.3 % shooting from the field.

When asked about his fourth-quarter misfiring in the post-game interview, Curry stated that he needs to get better on pressure defense. The 34-year-old said:

"Obviously I didn't get a shot in the fourth, they trapped me all over the place, so I got to figure out something different on that front."

The Golden State Warriors came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter but were unable to keep Luka Doncic quiet. The Slovenian kept making baskets, and it eventually paid off as the Mavericks walked away with a win.

Speaking about their defense, Chef Curry said:

"Offensively it's not really the issue, we got to get more a line on what we wanna do defensively. Obviously they were trying to hunt isos and it seemed like they had the whole court to work with as opposed to the other side so maybe taking a page out by the way that they were defending us"

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the Dallas Mavericks' brilliance in defending Steph Curry. However, he was happy with how Curry let go of the ball and got other players like Jordan Poole and Moses Moody involved.

The 56-year-old said:

"They went after Steph, you know they trapped him quite a bit, so even Steph did a great job of just getting the ball out of his hands and guys made shots, Jordan made shots, Moses came in and made shots, so offensively we did a pretty good job and shot 54%, scored enough points to win, but you're not gonna win if you give up a 122 and give up 53% shooting, so the defense was the main issue."

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to the championship this season?

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have missed the last two playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have been great as a unit so far this season, with youngsters like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Damion Lee stepping up. They also have a solid group of veteran players who have won championships together. Steph Curry will also be looking to get better in the remaining games.

Steve Kerr and the entire organization will want the Warriors defense to function better. With Draymond Green out, the team's biggest problem has been defense. They have definitely missed the services of the former DPPY in that department.

Reports suggest that Green will soon be making his return to full-court action. Considering his brilliance and the sheer talent on the Golden State Warriors roster, the Dubs should not have any problems in their playoff run.

Steph Curry is a player who thrives on the big stage and will enter this postseason with revenge on his mind.

The Golden State Warriors have missed the last two playoffs and will be looking to make up for it by winning the title this time around. The Dubs have a well-balanced unit, and if they play to their potential, they can certainly fulfill their championship aspirations.

