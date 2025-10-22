  • home icon
  Steph Curry shoots down Jimmy Butler's bold bet with ice-cold response after statement win over Lakers

Steph Curry shoots down Jimmy Butler’s bold bet with ice-cold response after statement win over Lakers

By Mervin LR
Modified Oct 22, 2025 11:54 GMT
Steph Curry shoots down Jimmy Butler's bold bet with ice-cold response after statement win over Lakers
Steph Curry shoots down Jimmy Butler’s bold bet with ice-cold response after statement win over Lakers (

Jimmy Butler looks like a brand new man. Since his move to the Golden State Warriors, he’s looking far more happy doing his job again on the basketball court.

It is clear as day that he’s enjoying his life in the Bay. Just hours after the Warriors' opening-day 119-109 win over the LA Lakers, the six-time NBA All-Star revealed he’s chasing more than a championship this season.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jimmy Butler revealed that he has a bet with Draymond Green that he will outshoot Steph Curry from the free throw line this season.

Curry was initially caught off guard when asked about Butler's comments.

“That’s the first time I’m hearing it,” Curry said.

But when asked if it was plausible Curry quickly fired back with a cool and concise response:

“No chance. But I like a little game within the game, so game on.”
Whether Butler's bet comes to fruition or not remains to be seen until the end of the season, but it has certainly given him extra motivation to keep his foot on the gas heading into his first full season with the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler makes history in Warriors’ NBA season opener

Jimmy Butler made history for the Warriors in their dominant 119-109 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. The 36-year-old went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, making him the most free throws without a miss by a Warrior in a season opener in franchise history.

Butler was at the heart of everything positive for the Warriors, and his efforts made this a far from routine performance for the Dubs.

His incredible strong start to the season is summed by the fact that he’s second in team history to Warriors legend Rick Barry for most free throws made without a miss.

Barry holds the franchise all-time record with 60 consecutive free-throw attempts in 1976, a feat no other Warriors player has matched before or since.

He tallied 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the season-opening performance. The Warriors hold a 2-0 record against the Lakers in the Jimmy Butler era.

Butler and the Warriors will now turn their attention to a home-opener clash against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Edited by Mervin LR
