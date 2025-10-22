Steph Curry shoots down Jimmy Butler’s bold bet with ice-cold response after statement win over Lakers (

Jimmy Butler looks like a brand new man. Since his move to the Golden State Warriors, he’s looking far more happy doing his job again on the basketball court.It is clear as day that he’s enjoying his life in the Bay. Just hours after the Warriors' opening-day 119-109 win over the LA Lakers, the six-time NBA All-Star revealed he’s chasing more than a championship this season.Speaking to the media after the game, Jimmy Butler revealed that he has a bet with Draymond Green that he will outshoot Steph Curry from the free throw line this season.Curry was initially caught off guard when asked about Butler's comments.“That’s the first time I’m hearing it,” Curry said.But when asked if it was plausible Curry quickly fired back with a cool and concise response:“No chance. But I like a little game within the game, so game on.”Whether Butler's bet comes to fruition or not remains to be seen until the end of the season, but it has certainly given him extra motivation to keep his foot on the gas heading into his first full season with the Warriors.Jimmy Butler makes history in Warriors’ NBA season openerJimmy Butler made history for the Warriors in their dominant 119-109 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. The 36-year-old went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, making him the most free throws without a miss by a Warrior in a season opener in franchise history.Butler was at the heart of everything positive for the Warriors, and his efforts made this a far from routine performance for the Dubs.His incredible strong start to the season is summed by the fact that he’s second in team history to Warriors legend Rick Barry for most free throws made without a miss.Barry holds the franchise all-time record with 60 consecutive free-throw attempts in 1976, a feat no other Warriors player has matched before or since.He tallied 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the season-opening performance. The Warriors hold a 2-0 record against the Lakers in the Jimmy Butler era.Butler and the Warriors will now turn their attention to a home-opener clash against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.