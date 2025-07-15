Steph Curry shuts down talks of Warriors being 'too old' to contend for another title: "Heard it for even before the ‘22 championship"

Steph Curry expressed his thoughts on the current Golden State Warriors roster being too old to contend for another championship. For at least a decade, the Warriors have proven to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Throughout the 10 years since winning their first championship under the Curry era, Golden State has won four.

However, now that Curry and his other teammates, such as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, are much older, some believe that the Warriors can no longer pull off another title victory. While there might be some truth behind those sentiments, Steph believes otherwise.

“We've heard it for even before the ‘22 championship,” Curry told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We heard it, so to the point like it all comes down to health. I mean, if you look at every team . . . [Oklahoma City] had a relatively healthy run. And that's what you need. Like, vets get through a regular season. Try to be in a position where we're not chasing anything down the stretch.”

Based on what Steph Curry had to say regarding the Warriors' capability to win, they do still have what it takes as long as they remain healthy.

Last season, the seventh-seeded Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Some believe that if Curry didn't get hurt in the second round, they could've beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Steph Curry believes current Warriors roster can compete for title next season

Despite getting knocked out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in the second round, Steph Curry believes they can come back stronger next season. While losing Kevon Looney from their roster this offseason doesn't seem to be helpful to the Warriors, Curry likes their chances with Jimmy Butler by their side.

Curry also acknowledges that the Warriors' core team is on the older side, which means rest will be a huge factor this summer before they get back to training camp.

“I mean, we’ll talk about X’s and O’s and the philosophy of how this particular team that’s coming in next year needs to play to win, and that’ll evolve over the course of training camp and the 82-game schedule,” Curry told NBC. “Right now, it’s everybody taking advantage of an unfortunately longer offseason to get refreshed and rejuvenated, mentally and physically. Our last 35 games and the playoffs felt like a full-on sprint.”

While Steph Curry seems locked in on his goals for next season, the Warriors superstar is now enjoying his summer by participating in some golf tournaments with other NBA stars.

