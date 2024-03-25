Steph Curry stats tonight: 2x MVP falls short in lifting Warriors vs Wovles (March 24)

The Golden State Warriors and star Steph Curry faced consecutive defeats following the 114-110 loss to the hosts Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and a 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

In a top-tier display, the Warriors showcased their prowess, yet as the fourth quarter unfolded and challenges mounted, the Timberwolves asserted their superiority over Golden State with a 36-29 run.

Despite Golden State's efforts to pressure Anthony Edwards into a playmaking role, victory remained elusive. Edwards notched up a notable 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors boasted five scorers reaching double digits and also won the turnover battle, they failed to secure the win.

Despite outplaying the Timberwolves for three quarters, the Warriors found themselves lacking solutions when it counted the most.

In the pivotal fourth quarter, the Warriors yielded a staggering 36 points. The outcome marked a season sweep for Minnesota, underscoring the ongoing challenge for the Warriors to compete against the NBA's top-tier teams and dealing with size in the frontcourt as well as the backcourt.

Faltering momentarily, the Warriors struggled to reclaim their rhythm. In an effort to halt Minnesota's momentum, Kerr strategically called a pair of timeouts.

Thompson's precision from beyond the arc with a pair of 3-pointers, complemented by Gary Payton II's timely tip-in and Trayce Jackson-Davis' emphatic rim-rattling jam, narrowed the deficit to three points.

A pivotal second-chance opportunity culminated in Steph Curry's game-tying 3-pointer, levelling the score at 104 apiece, however, they couldn't take the lead.

Steph Curry points tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Steph Curry had a game-high 31-point performance with four rebounds and three assists on 9 of 21 shooting from the field at 42.9%, including 5 of 11 from the 3-point line at 45.5% and a perfect 8 for 8 from the charity stripe.

He recorded just one personal foul with two turnovers, nevertheless boasting a +6 net rating in the 4-point loss.

Steph Curry surpassed two of his player props with points and rebounds set at over/under 24.5 and 3.5, respectively. However, despite his stellar performance, he narrowly missed meeting the assist mark set at 4.5.

One noteworthy stat in the game was Curry recording his #3,700 career 3-pointer, the only player in the league's history to reach this milestone.

The Warriors will continue on their road trip, travelling to the East Coast to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center.