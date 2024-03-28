Steph Curry Stats Tonight: Former Finals MVP takes over in clutch vs Magic (March 27)

The Golden State Warriors, spearheaded by Steph Curry, won their second straight game on the road, despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back against hosts Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Curry and the rest of the Warriors exhibited a level of play akin to a team with ample rest, contrasting starkly with their hosts. They swiftly surged to a commanding 27-11 lead in the first quarter, showcasing near-flawless execution of their offensive strategies. Additionally, the Bay Area squad capitalized on a couple of unforced errors by the Magic, further extending their advantage.

In the second quarter, the Magic staged a comeback led by Wendell Carter Jr., Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Their collective effort saw them gradually clawing their way back into contention by delivering exceptional plays on both offense and defense. However, despite their resurgence, the "Dubs" maintained control, heading into halftime with a 45-37 lead.

Throughout the third period, the Orlando Magic initiated several short bursts of momentum, yet the Warriors swiftly countered each one. Cole Anthony spearheaded the Magic's offensive surges with several aggressive drives to the basket, putting immense pressure on the visitors' defense.

His determined attacks often resulted in either scoring opportunities or drawing fouls from the opposing defenders when he couldn't convert.

In the closing period, Curry endured a scoreless stretch until the final moments when he broke through with a crucial layup, extending the Warriors' lead to 98-93 with just 1:05 left on the clock. Shortly after, Curry delivered a decisive blow with a clutch 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 101-93 in the following possession.

Despite facing challenges such as Jonathan Kuminga's absence and Draymond Green's early ejection, the Warriors managed to persevere, even with the demanding back-to-back schedule. Meanwhile, the well-rested Orlando Magic, who hadn't played in four nights, found themselves with no one to blame but themselves for the outcome.

Steph Curry's 3-pointers tonight vs Orlando Magic

Steph Curry made 3-of-8 3-point attempts, shooting at a 37.5% accuracy from distance. He scored 17 points, four rebounds and 10 assists on the night with two turnovers on 6-of-18 shooting from the field at 33.3% and was perfect from the line, going 2-for-2.

His point prop was set at over/under 25.5 and fell short of crossing this mark; however, he managed to cross his props for rebounds and assists set at over/under 3.5 and 4.5, respectively.