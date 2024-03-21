Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did 2x MVP perform in win vs Memphis Grizzlies (March 20)

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and won 137-116 to take their season series lead 2-1, spearheaded by Steph Curry.

Jonathan Kuminga and Curry set the tone for the game with robust performances for the Warriors, while the Grizzlies matching their intensity. GG Jackson, renowned for his standout debut against the Warriors with 23 points, maintained his stellar form by adding 12 points during the opening period. The initial quarter concluded with Golden State narrowly leading 33-32.

The standout moment of the first half came courtesy of Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies. Exceeding his typical scoring average of 10.7 points per game, Aldama erupted for 15 points in the second quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His exceptional shooting prowess, connecting on 6-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc, significantly boosted Memphis' performance, especially in light of their injury setbacks.

The Warriors led by as many as 27 points, which led to Steve Kerr taking Steph Curry out early in the game, having logged just 24 minutes, not playing the entirety of the fourth quarter. Curry did most of their damage in the second and third quarters, as the Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 75-58.

He ended the game with 14 points, two rebounds and three assists with a block and two turnovers on 5 -of-9 shooting at 55.6%, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line at 57.1% without a free-throw attempt.

Steph Curry creates more 3-point history

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry etched his name into NBA annals by sinking his 300th 3-pointer of the season.

This remarkable feat marked Curry's fifth instance of achieving at least 300 3-pointers in a season, solidifying his status as the NBA's all-time leader.

Expand Tweet

The exclusive club of players to have made 300 3-pointers in a season includes Klay Thompson, who did so in 2023 and James Harden, who accomplished the feat in 2019.

Expand Tweet

At 36, the two-time MVP continues to defy his age, maintaining impressive averages of 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game across 61 appearances.

His shooting proficiency has been stellar, boasting a field goal percentage of 45.0% and a 3-point shooting percentage of 40.4%.