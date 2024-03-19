Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors with 27 points, but it wasn't enough to get past the New York Knicks on Monday night at Chase Center. The Dubs were pipped 119-112 as they slipped back to tenth place with the loss. The bench responded well with Klay Thompson (19 points), Chris Paul (14 points), and Trayce Jackson-Davis (19 points), but the starters, barring Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, failed to make substantial contributions as the Knicks closed out the game in their favor.

Curry's 27 points also included five rebounds and as many assists. Despite the numbers, he still looked rusty as he shot 8-for-20 from the field and 4-for-13 from three-point range. It was one of those nights where the pristine shooting touch was missing, and his attempts clattered off the rim.

Jalen Brunson's 34 points led the Knicks. Miles McBride had a field day with 29 points. Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 29 points and Josh Hart had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and as many assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry moves into the Top 30 all-time scorers in NBA history

It may have been a night to forget for Steph Curry, but he unlocked an achievement on Monday. The 4x NBA champion moved into the top 30 all-time leading scorers in the league by surpassing Hall of Famer Robert Parish (23,334) for 30th. The next player for Curry to pass will be another Hall of Famer and Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley (23,757).

Expand Tweet

Curry came into the matchup averaging 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Despite his stutter against New York, the sharpshooter has been nailing a healthy 45.0% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in the 60 games he's laced up for this season. At 36, he is widely regarded as one of the top 10 players in the NBA and an undisputed leader from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for Steph Curry and Golden State, the loss on Monday further dents their chances of finishing at a better seed as they look to avoid the play-in. It didn't help their case that the LA Lakers reclaimed the ninth spot following their win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Up next, Curry and the Dubs host the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers and hit the road soon after a five-game away trip as the regular season reaches the business end.