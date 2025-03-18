  • home icon
  Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did 4x NBA Champion perform against Denver Nuggets? (March 17)

Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did 4x NBA Champion perform against Denver Nuggets? (March 17)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:26 GMT
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Steph Curry Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry has been playing like an MVP since the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Curry has balled out in the past month, with the Warriors having a record of 14-2 since Butler debuted on Feb. 8.

The Warriors were back in action on Monday night, continuing their seven-game homestand. They were also on a seven-game winning streak when they welcomed the short-handed Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

On the other hand, Curry was joined in the starting five by Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. But how did the four-time NBA Champion perform against the Nuggets?

Here are Steph Curry's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Steph Curry1323302017:335-143-80-0-5
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
