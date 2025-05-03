Steph Curry stats tonight: How many points did Warriors star score in Game 6 vs Houston (May 2) | 2025 NBA playoffs

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors battled the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 and could close it out in front of their home crowd. Should they win, they will advance to the conference semifinals to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday, Curry played the entire first quarter. He had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal on 2-for-4 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point range). He also had three turnovers and picked up two fouls.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry scored 11 points in the second quarter. At halftime, he already had a game-high 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He also went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and four turnovers in 20:23 first-half minutes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 16 5 1 1 0 4 5-10 3-7 3-3 -3

Ad

Steph Curry comments on viral swollen thumb

Following Game 5's 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets, a reporter asked Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry if his injured thumb bothered him. NBA insider Anthony Slater shared the four-time NBA champion's comments on X on Thursday.

"I don’t even know how to answer it," Curry said. "Something you are dealing with and keep it moving."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Photos of Steph Curry walking to the team plane with a swollen right thumb surfaced on Wednesday and immediately went viral on social media. This has raised concern among fans.

Following Game 5, Rockets' Dillon Brooks shared a cryptic comment suggesting that Houston is trying to attack Curry's injury intentionally.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.