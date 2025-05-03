Steph Curry stats tonight: How many points did Warriors star score in Game 6 vs Houston (May 2) | 2025 NBA playoffs

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors battled the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The Warriors lead the series 3-2 and could close it out in front of their home crowd. Should they win, they will advance to the conference semifinals to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Friday, Curry played the entire first quarter. He had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal on 2-for-4 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point range). He also had three turnovers and picked up two fouls.
Curry scored 11 points in the second quarter. At halftime, he already had a game-high 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He also went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and four turnovers in 20:23 first-half minutes.
Steph Curry's stats tonight
Steph Curry comments on viral swollen thumb
Following Game 5's 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets, a reporter asked Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry if his injured thumb bothered him. NBA insider Anthony Slater shared the four-time NBA champion's comments on X on Thursday.
"I don’t even know how to answer it," Curry said. "Something you are dealing with and keep it moving."
Photos of Steph Curry walking to the team plane with a swollen right thumb surfaced on Wednesday and immediately went viral on social media. This has raised concern among fans.
Following Game 5, Rockets' Dillon Brooks shared a cryptic comment suggesting that Houston is trying to attack Curry's injury intentionally.
