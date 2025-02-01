  • home icon
  • Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did the Warriors All-Star fare against Phoenix Suns? (Jan. 31)

Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did the Warriors All-Star fare against Phoenix Suns? (Jan. 31)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
Steph Curry stats against Phoenix Suns on Jan. 31.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns on Friday. After winning 109-105 on their home floor in late December, the Dubs hoped to repeat against the Kevin Durant-led team.

Curry made an impact on defense early when he blocked Devin Booker’s pull-up jumper. The two-time MVP attempted only one shot in the first quarter and missed the 25-footer. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody carried the scoring slack by combining for 12 points.

The newly-named All-Star starter was a little more aggressive in the second quarter. He went 1-for-3, his only basket coming from a floater. The Warriors struggled in the second frame and trailed 62-51 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry2 2 30111-50-20-0-4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

