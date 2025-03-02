Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors star fare against struggling 76ers

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:48 GMT
Once again, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors find themselves in a scramble to get out of the play-in scenario. Three years removed from their most recent NBA title, the Warriors are looking to secure an outright playoff spot in the 2025 postseason.

Curry and the Dubs are in action on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers in Wells Fargo Center. Golden State wants to push its winning streak to six as the playoffs loom on the horizon. At halftime, Curry has 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting (3-for-7 from beyond the arc). He also has three rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Despite his solid production, the Warriors are trailing the Sixers 67-55 after the first 24 minutes.

