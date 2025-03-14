Steph Curry etched his name in the record books on Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Sacramento Kings 130-104 in a crucial battle for playoff positioning.

Curry finished with just 11 points, but it was enough to make history. He became the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career regular-season 3-pointers.

Below are Steph Curry’s stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Steph Curry 30:16 11 2 5 4 9 44.4 2 6 33.3 1 1 100 0 2 1 1 2 4 15

Usually, it’s Curry who sets the tone early for Golden State, but this time, Draymond Green took charge, scoring eight points in a 12-6 Warriors run to open the game. Curry then chipped in with a reverse layup and a 3, extending the lead to 20-9.

By the end of the first quarter, Golden State held a 30-18 advantage.

Green continued his strong start in the second quarter, helping push the Warriors’ lead to 50-30. However, the Kings slowly began to chip away at the deficit. A 3-pointer from Keon Ellis sparked a 12-1 Sacramento run, cutting the gap to 61-51 at halftime.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with Golden State slightly increasing its lead, but the fourth quarter was a different story. The Warriors took over, outscoring Sacramento 34-21, sealing their emphatic victory.

With Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler leading the charge, Steve Kerr sees Jonathan Kuminga in a supporting role

Since joining forces, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler have been nearly unstoppable, winning all but one of their games together for the Warriors.

Previously, Jonathan Kuminga played a key role in the lineup, but after being sidelined since January, he made his return in this game.

Speaking to 95.7 FM The Game on Tuesday, Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Kuminga’s role alongside the team’s new star duo.

“Jimmy is one of the best players in the league. He’s proven it. Soon as he got here, we started winning,” Kerr said (per ClutchPoints). “And so we’re going to run through Jimmy Butler, and we’re going to run through Steph Curry."

"What that requires of (Jonathan Kuminga) to be settling into a role to support those guys and that’s slightly different and that’s just something that he has to adapt to.”

Entering the night as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors still have a realistic shot at climbing as high as No. 2, depending on how the teams ahead of them fare down the stretch.

“The whole thing is winning. … That’s how I’m going to coach and that’s how we’re going to play. There’s no doubt (Kuminga) can help us do that. As he gets more and more comfortable, he’ll have more and more of an opportunity to help us win.”

