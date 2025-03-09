Two of the league’s premier point guards, seasoned veteran Steph Curry and rising star Cade Cunningham, went head-to-head in Saturday’s showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors. The two teams had already delivered a thriller earlier in the season, with the Warriors edging out a 107-104 victory in a game to remember.

Ad

This rematch was another nail-biter, coming down to the wire. The Pistons took a three-point lead, 103-100, after a Malik Beasley 3-pointer and two free throws from Ausar Thompson with under three minutes remaining. However, the Warriors closed strong, finishing the game on a 15-7 run, with Curry securing the win at the line with four clutch free throws.

Golden State came out firing, launching a 9-0 run to open the game, capped by a Curry three-pointer. However, the Pistons clawed their way back, turning it into a battle and trimming the deficit to just two by the end of the first quarter, 22-20.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The back-and-forth action carried into the second quarter. Curry got on the board with a fadeaway jumper and followed it up with two free throws to knot the score at 46 apiece.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit, though, had the final say in the half, heading into the break with a 54-51 advantage.

The game remained tightly contested through the third and into the fourth quarter until Golden State’s late push ultimately secured the victory.

Ad

Below are Steph Curry’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3:00 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Steph Curry 33:27 32 3 4 8 22 36.4 4 15 26.7 12 12 100 1 2 1 0 4 1 11

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.