Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Brooklyn Nets? (Mar. 6)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:45 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry stats against Brooklyn Nets on Mar. 6. [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors capped off a five-game East Coast schedule on Thursday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs looked to even the season series after falling to the Nets 128-120 in late November in San Francisco. A win by the Warriors would give them a 4-1 road record before heading back to Chase Center for a seven-game homestand.

The two-time MVP did not make his first basket until 7:52 in the first quarter. He drained a 26-footer off a nifty pass from Draymond Green. Curry had seven points and one assist in the Warriors' lethargic start. The Warriors trailed 35-15 after one quarter.

Curry entered the second quarter midway through the period. He missed back-to-back 3-pointers in his first two possessions. The point guard got going late with two straight triples to help the Warriors creep back into the game. Curry's 28-footer as the second quarter ended pushed his team to within 60-55 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry163 20026-114-70-0-14
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
