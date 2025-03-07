Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Brooklyn Nets? (Mar. 6)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors capped off a five-game East Coast schedule on Thursday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs looked to even the season series after falling to the Nets 128-120 in late November in San Francisco. A win by the Warriors would give them a 4-1 road record before heading back to Chase Center for a seven-game homestand.
The two-time MVP did not make his first basket until 7:52 in the first quarter. He drained a 26-footer off a nifty pass from Draymond Green. Curry had seven points and one assist in the Warriors' lethargic start. The Warriors trailed 35-15 after one quarter.
Curry entered the second quarter midway through the period. He missed back-to-back 3-pointers in his first two possessions. The point guard got going late with two straight triples to help the Warriors creep back into the game. Curry's 28-footer as the second quarter ended pushed his team to within 60-55 at halftime.
