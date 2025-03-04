  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Mar. 3)

Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Mar. 3)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:19 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry stats against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. [photo: Imagn]

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued a five-game East Coast swing on Monday with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Dubs, which blew away the home team 128-92 in San Francisco on Feb. 25, looked to sweep the season series with a win. Curry and the visitors got a boost with the return of Jimmy Butler, who sat out on Saturday in Philadelphia due to back spasms.

Ad

The two-time MVP went 3-for-5 in the first quarter for seven points and four assists to help the Dubs to a 28-21 lead. He opened the game's scoring with a 15-footer off a Jimmy Butler pass.

Steph Curry continued his impressive start in the second period with four points and five assists. Charlotte played better than in the opening quarter, but Golden State edged the home team 30-28 to take a 58-49 halftime lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry11191014-72-51-2+17
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी