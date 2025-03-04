Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Mar. 3)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued a five-game East Coast swing on Monday with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Dubs, which blew away the home team 128-92 in San Francisco on Feb. 25, looked to sweep the season series with a win. Curry and the visitors got a boost with the return of Jimmy Butler, who sat out on Saturday in Philadelphia due to back spasms.
The two-time MVP went 3-for-5 in the first quarter for seven points and four assists to help the Dubs to a 28-21 lead. He opened the game's scoring with a 15-footer off a Jimmy Butler pass.
Steph Curry continued his impressive start in the second period with four points and five assists. Charlotte played better than in the opening quarter, but Golden State edged the home team 30-28 to take a 58-49 halftime lead.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
