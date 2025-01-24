Stephen Curry stats tonight: How did the Warriors superstar fare in clash vs Bulls? (Jan. 23)

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night. Defensive lynchpin Draymond Green has missed the last six games with injury and was out of action for the clash against the Bulls as well. The Warriors have struggled to hold up against bigger teams on defense and are 2-4 in his absence.

The Warriors got off to a slow start, falling behind 20-6 midway through the first quarter. Curry opened his scoring with a 26-foot 3-point jumper on a handoff from Kevon Looney to cut the lead to 11 shortly after. Although Curry remained scoreless for the rest of the first quarter, industrious play from his teammates cut the Bulls lead to 3 points as the opening period finished 33-30.

The Warriors and Bulls kept trading punches in the second quarter where the lead changed hands four times. The Warriors went into the interval with a one-point deficit (64-63) on the back of solid play from Gui Santons and Quinten Post. Curry asserted his presence more in the second quarter and by half time led all Warriors in scoring with 11 points.

The tide turned in favor of the Warriors massively, in the third quarter. With 6:19 left in the period, the Dubs took the lead at 76-74 and never looked back. They peeled off a 18-6 run to end the quarter where Curry scored seven points and assisted three times.

With the result just a formality in the fourth quarter, Steve Kerr pulled his starters after seven minutes left. The Warriors ran out 131-106 winners and returned to .500 (22-22) for the season.

Stephen Curry's final stat line can be found below.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Stephen Curry 30:47 21 4 7 8 19 42.1 5 12 41.7 0 0 0.0 1 3 0 0 3 0 +4

Stephen Curry named among Western Conference starters for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is all set to be held at Chase Center, the home stadium for Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Fittingly, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers was named as an All-Star for the 11th time in his career, surpassing Dubs legend Paul Arizin for the most number of appearances in franchise history.

In an underwhelming season for the Warriors, the two-time MVP's selection among the West elite comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he is scoring, shooting and assisting well below his own lofty standards. Several players in the West, including Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic are in the midst of better statistical seasons.

A huge reason behind Stephen Curry's selection in the starting backcourt stems from his popularity in the fan vote where he finished second, only behind OKC Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

